Ghana: UPSA Gets Ultra-Modern Auditorium

THE Minister of Education in charge of Tertiary Education, Prof. Kwesi Yankah, on Wednesday inaugurated an ultra-modern auditorium built by the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

The auditorium has a total seating capacity of 3,550 with meeting rooms, multi-purpose spaces, and other conference rooms.

It also has two-storey car parking which could accommodate about 130 cars and space for exhibitions and other activities by students and the school faculty.

Prof. Yankah said buildings on university campuses were more than bricks and mortar, adding that the buildings helped to improve the learning environment by enhancing the campus teaching and learning culture.

He said the edifice was not only an asset to the university but to the nation as well adding that it would be a hub of activity for UPSA "thus allowing you to welcome the world to your campus, while opening up the world to your campus community."

Prof. Yankah indicated that the facility would bring endless opportunities to the school and enhance learning experience as well as have a positive impact on the life of the student body saying "this marks another achievement for this University, and symbolises a bright, new day for UPSA."

He commended the University for being ranked among the top universities in sub-Saharan Africa in pioneering new global ranking that assesses the social and economic impact of universities based on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The ranking was done by the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings, a global performance table that assess universities against the United Nations' SDGs

Prof. Yankah lauded UPSA for its hard work in continuing the legacy of the founder and past leaders in making UPSA, a world-class university and commended it for establishing an endowment fund to help needy but brilliant students.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Abednego Okoe-Amartey, said the building which began in 2016 had a seating capacity of 2,800 with two conference rooms with a capacity of 200 each.

"There is another two on the second floor with seating capacity of 200 and 150 each making up a total of 3,550 seating capacity."

He said the facility was put up without aid or support from any institution or assistance from government but rather through its internally generated fund (IGF).

Prof. Amartey said the institution remained committed to contributing to human resource development, job creation and reduction of unemployment in the country.

He stated that the university's business incubation centre would continue to assist young professionals to develop entrepreneurial skills and turn ideas into viable ventures.

Prof. Amartey said the centre would also serve as the nexus between critical knowledge and practice for business start-ups in order to enhance teaching, research and learning activities.