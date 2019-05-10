Ghana: Youth Urged to Use Technology Positively

The Bishop of the Northern Accra Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana, Right Reverend Professor Joseph M.Y Edusa-Eyison has urged the youth to use technology positively for their growth and development.

He said the emerging trend of technology should not contradict their belief as Christians, but instead it should be used to spread God's word.

Rev. Prof Edusa-Eyison was speaking at the official opening of the Northern Accra Diocese's first annual Synod held yesterday.

The colourful event was themed; "Intensifying Our Teaching Ministry for Disciple Making: Northern Accra Diocese in Focus."

The Bishop noted that social media had its advantages and stressed the need for the youth to use it to the glory of God.

"In the world we live in today, we must think wisely about how we use technology as a tool to train believers and engage with the culture," he emphasised.

Additionally, the Bishop advised the head of churches to preach in their various mother tongues in order for members to internalise sermons.

Touching on the theme, Prof. Edusa-Eyison, pledged the diocese's commitment to ensuring that the target of the Methodist Church was achieved and urged members to love one another as that was the key foundation to be a Christian.

Very Rev Helena Opoku-Sarkodie, head of Religious Broadcasts at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), on her part urged preachers to emulate sound doctrine within the church.

This she noted was essential to building strong Christian communities.