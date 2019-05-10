Ghana: ﻿Golden Star Resources Committed to Stakeholders ﻿-President, CEO

Mr Andrew Wray, President and CEO of Golden Star Resources is on a working visit to Ghana after taking up the helm of affairs at the company on May 1, 2019.

In addition to visiting the company's operations at Wassa and Prestea both in the Western Region of Ghana, Mr Wray will pay courtesy calls on the CEOs of the Minerals Commission and the Ghana Chamber of Mines.

He will also call on the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources. These visits are to familiarise himself with the regulatory and industry appointed bodies of mining in Ghana.

Commenting on the visit in a statement issued by the company in Accra yesterday Mr Wray reiterated Golden Star's commitment to all its stakeholders including employees.

"Having operated in Ghana for nearly 20 years, as a responsible corporate citizen, our commitment to our stakeholders, the country Ghana and specifically our mining communities, continues to be operating strong mines that provide value to all and leaves a beneficial footprint for coming generations," he said.

He said, "Already we have had a solid start to 2019 with our Wassa operations, and are on track to making our Prestea operations come up to its full potential."

Mr Wray comes to Golden Star with a strong and varied background in both mining and finance, with his most recent position being the CEO for La Mancha group, an investment business with assets in gold producers across West Africa as well as Australia.

Within the mining sector he also worked with Acacia mining as its Chief Finance Officer.

Prior to this he advised companies across a range of sectors in capital-raising activities and other strategic objectives with JP Morgan Cazenove as well as the Kuwait investment office in London.