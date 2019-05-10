Ghana: Afadjato South DCE Tours Wassce Centres

The Afadjato South DCE, Mr Wisdom Semanu Seneadza has started touring examination centres to wish the students undertaking the West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination in the district well.

His first stop was at the Ve Senior High School where 60 students were taking part in the examinations.

The DCE asked them to approach the papers with confidence since the examination was based on all that they were taught.

"Don't be afraid since fear will make you panic and thereby forget all you learnt," he said.

He told them that this examination was the most crucial in their lives since it would open the door to their future.

"Your destiny is in your hands so make sure you don't play with it," he said, adding that he was anxious to see most of them become successful in life as future leaders of society.