Ghana: ﻿Technology to Be Used for ﻿road Accidents Prevention

Three state institutions have resolved to use technology to enhance education and enforcement for drivers and other road users to prevent road accidents.

They are the Driver, Vehicle and Licensing Authority (DVLA), the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) and the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service.

The institutions who are the main stakeholders in ensuring safer roads said this in a communiqué issued at the end of a joint DVLA, NRSC and MTTD governing board meeting held on May 7, 2019.

A statement copied the Ghanaian Times by the joint board of the institutions said the meeting coincided with the 5th United Nations Global Road Safety Week which is being held from May 6-12, 2019, under the theme "Leadership for Road Safety."

Among other things, the institutions discussed the worrying spate of carnage on the roads and admitted that the country would be worse off if needless loss of lives is not prevented.

The group called for conscious and deliberate efforts from decision makers to improve road safety.