Ghana: NDC Constituency Chairman Shot Dead

Richard Bayillela Puolabong, 45, the constituency chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), for the Daffaima/Bussie/Issah in the Upper West Region, has been shot dead by unknown gunmen, suspected to be highway robbers.

According to the Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Inspector Gideon Ohene Boateng, the deceased was killed when returning to Wa after attending a funeral at Kojokperi, a suburb of Daffaima/Bussie/Issah with his driver, Mr Desmond Atingani, and three other occupants of a Benz salon car, yesterday.

The Police PRO said they encountered armed men, who tried to stop the car at Sagu, along the Jang-Wa highway.

"According to one of the three survivors, the driver sped off without stopping, but unfortunately the men shot at the car, injuring the driver and killing Mr Puolabong after directing shots at his head," Insp Boateng explained.

He said the injured driver managed to move the car away from the scene to Wa.

Inspector Boateng indicated the body of the NDC constituency chairman has been deposited at the regional hospital mortuary whilst the driver was on admission at the same hospital.

"We have started investigation into the matter, and so we are calling on the public to volunteer information on the suspected people within the Sagu - Jang area," he stated, adding that the other three passengers, who were not harmed had returned to their respective homes safely.