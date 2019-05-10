Ghana: Chief Imam Inaugurates 1,500 Capacity ﻿Central Mosque At Kokrobite

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Prof Osman Nuhu Sharubutu last Saturday, inaugurated a 1,500 capacity central mosque for the Muslim community in Kokrobite.

Called Masjid Rasul, the new mosque comes with wash rooms, mechanised borehole to provide water for ablution and a fence wall.

It was initiated by Mohammed Jafar Suleiman, an Islamic scholar and constructed by Alhaji Enusa Sally, the Chief Executive Officer of Enus Company Ltd.

The National Chief Imam commended Alhaji Sally for constructing the mosque.

He asked for God (Allah's) blessings on the life of those who supervised the completion of the mosque.

Sheikh Prof Sharubutu advised the Muslims in Kokrobite to be tolerant of other religious faiths to ensure peace and unity.

In his address, imam Suleiman indicated that the land was donated by the late Chief of Kokrobite, Nii Ofei and Nii Ardey Nkpa of the head of Nkpa family.

According to Imam Suleiman, the late Nii Ofei, a non Muslim, offered the land to the Muslims because he likes to hear the calling of azan.

Sheikh Suleiman announced plans to construct English and Arabic school for the community.

Alhaji Sally thanked Sheikh Suleiman for being trustworthy and urging him (Sally) to invest in the course of Allah.

He encouraged other Muslims to exemplify the positive attributes of Sheikh Suleiman.

Sheikh Dr Samudeen, a Ghanian Islamic Scholar based in Canada, expressed profound gratitude to Allah for the successful completion of the project.

The National Chief Imam led the zuhur (mid afternoon prayer) after which he prayed for Ghana and residents of Kokrobite.

Sheikh Prof Sharubutu and Nii Djaase of Kokrobite presented a plaque to Alhaji Sally in appreciation of his good work.