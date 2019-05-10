Ghana: Ofosu Ampofo Declines CID Invitation

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo yesterday declined to honour an invitation by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to assist in investigations of alleged kidnappings and fire outbreaks in the country.

In a letter addressed to the CID boss, Commissioner of Police (COP) Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah through his lawyers, Mr Ampofo stated that the invitation was an attempt to "pass the buck" and shift the blame over the increasing inability of the security agencies, including her outfit, to manage and control the failures of security and the governance structures of the country as a whole.

The letter was presented on his behalf at the CID headquarters yesterday by Mr Ampofo's legal team made up of Mr Tony Lithur, Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong and Abraham Amaliba.

It was received by the Deputy Director-General of the CID, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) George Tweneboah.

The letter sighted by the Ghanaian Times and signed by Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine of the Ayine and Felli law firm; stated that in part that "having reviewed your letter against the background of the ongoing prosecution of our client, we are unable to resist the conclusions that your invitation and so called investigations into kidnapping, arson and other crimes is collateral to the ongoing criminal trial and that its purpose partly to prejudice our client's defence.

It stated that their client's (Ofosu Ampofo) viewed the letter of invitation as reflective of an undeniable pattern of political harassment and intimidation which violates his fundamental human rights, "particularly his constitutional rights to personal dignity and political association that is devoid of intimidation and harassment."

"On our part, while we appreciate that every citizen has a constitutional duty to assist law enforcement agencies in the discharge of their mandate, our considered view is that the current invitation constitutes a gross abuse of the investigative and prosecutorial powers of the police as a public institution," the letter stated.

The letter further indicated that "they take the respectful view that since their client was not under arrest for the alleged offences, he was legally entitled to declined the invitation, and have therefore advised him accordingly."

The Public Relations Officer of the CID, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Juliana Obeng confirmed that the lawyers of Mr Ampofo were at the CID headquarters yesterday to present a letter to the CID boss.

She said the CID would resort to legal means to know the next line of action.

It would be recalled that an official police invitation letter to Mr Ampofo signed by Commissioner of Police (COP) Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, the Director-General of the CID stated that the CID has commenced investigations into cases of alleged kidnapping and fire outbreaks in various part of the country.

The letter also stated that intelligence gathered indicated that some of these alleged kidnapping and fire outbreaks were been orchestrated by various unidentified groups, persons.

According to the letter "Some persons have been picked and for interrogation and investigation have mentioned your name as part of grand scheme designed to cause fear and panic in the country." the letter stated.