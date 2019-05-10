Ghana/Senegal: Queens Beat Senegal in ﻿WAFU Nations Cup Opener

Janet Egyir emerged the Most Valuable Player (MVP) when the Black Queens' opened their account at the ongoing WAFU Cup of Nations with an authoritative 2-0 victory over the female Lions of Teranga from Senegal on Wednesday.

Egyir was splendid and rock-solid at the Ghanaian rear as the Black Queens picked a clean sheet against the Senegalese in a game that saw the winners wasted glorious chances in the first half.

Despite the brilliant start from the Ghanaians, the Senegalese threatened on a few occasions but always found Egyir and her counterparts' difficult barriers to overcome.

On the opposite end, the Black Queens also laboured throughout the half, struggling to find an opening at the backline of the Senegalese whose concentration was on keeping it tight and breaking the Queens on counters.

The Ghanaians kept their composure and managed to break the deadlock in the second half as Evelyn Badu struck from close range.

Mercy Tagoe's lads secured the maximum points through the Abdulai Mukarama in the 91st minute.

Ghana will engage neighbours Togo in the second game of the championship today before rounding it up with a clash against host nation Cote d'Ivoire on Monday, May 13, 2019.

The Queens won the previous edition hosted by Ghana and according to the Head Coach of the side; Mercy Quarcoo-Tagoe, her charges were ready to go all out to defend the trophy.

She has dismissed assertions that judging by the performance of the Togolese, the Queens would have a smooth ride over them before facing the host nation in what promises to be fireworks at the group stages.

According to her, the Black Queens will go all out and attach the same seriousness they did with the Senegal game.

That, she said, would first guarantee the team qualification before the decision to cement top place on the group standing.