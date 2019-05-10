Ghana: Salvation Army Teacher Murder - Police Nab Another Suspect

Koforidua — The Police have arrested one more suspect in connection with the murder of the teacher of Salvation Army School in Asiakwa in the Eastern Region.

The suspect, Ezekiel Boadu, aged 19 was arrested based on intelligence in Accra and will be arraigned in court for the charges of conspiracy to murder and murder.

His arrest brings the number to four out of the six teenagers who allegedly beat George Somuah Bosompem to death at Asiakwa.

They have been remanded into police custody by the Kibi District Magistrate Court to reappear on May 14, 2019.

Confirming his arrest, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ebenezer Tetteh said the first four, Richard Anani,18, Emmanuel Mireku,18, Philip Okodie,18 and Paul Boadu, 19, were remanded into police custody to help the Eastern Regional Police Command to apprehend two more suspects, now on the run.

He said they were charged with conspiracy to commit murder and murder at the court's sitting on May 7, 2019 presided over by Alice EfuaYirenkyi.

Meanwhile on Wednesday May 8, 2019, the Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwaakye Daffour, commiserated with the family of the late George Somuah Bosompem, former head teacher of Salvation Army Basic School who was assaulted to death by his students.

The minister assured the family and the community of maximum security, adding that police are working tirelessly to arrest the other suspects on the run.

He also urged members of the community to volunteer information on the whereabouts of the two other suspects now at large to ensure that they all faced the full rigours of the law.

He urged the police to beef up security in the area through regular patrols.

The late Somuah Bosompem died at the St Joseph's Hospital in Koforidua, in the Eastern Region where he was rushed to after being allegedly mercilessly assaulted by six young men, two of whom are on the run.

Following his death, the police arrested the four who appeared before the court on May 7, 2019.

Activities at the Salvation Army Basic School has come to a halt following the news confirming the death of the late George Somuah Bosompem, which led to his death at the St Joseph's Hospital in Koforidua on May 3, this year.

The school has subsequently been shut after the incident.

It is not clear when classes would resume as pupils are said to be traumatised and teachers fear for their lives.