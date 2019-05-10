9 May 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: No Cases of Meningitis at Sit-in Area, Doctor

Khartoum — No any case of meningitis at sit-in area, doctor, Malik Mohamed Al-Tahir from one of field clinics at sit-in area told SUNA.

He added that protesters were vaccinated and most of cases received were normal , stressing readiness to receive different cases.

The clinic supervisor, Khelefalla Sidiq said that they received not less than hundred cases and sometimes two hundred daily , referring to existence of a central pharmacy , medical laboratory the sit-in area clinics.

It is worth noting that there are seven field clinics at sit-in area operated by volunteer doctors and treated cases from and outside the area of the sit-in.

