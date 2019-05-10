10 May 2019

allAfrica.com

South Africa: Teko Modise Retires From Professional Football

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Teko Modise/Facebook
Teko Modise (file photo).

Cape Town — Cape Town City (CTCFC) midfielder Teko Modise has announced his retirement from professional football.

Modise will play his last game on Saturday as he bids farewell to the game. His club thanked him "for everything he has given to the club and South African football".

He made 66 appearances for the national team and scored 10 goals since his debut in 2007.

"Modise is part of CTCFC and we will announce his new role in the near future... he will receive a fitting farewell in the form of a very special Testimonial Football Match," they said.

South Africa

35 Smaller Parties Want Election Re-Run

A collection of smaller parties who called for an independent audit of the electoral process have walked out of a… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.