South Africa: Teko Modise Retires From Professional Football

Cape Town — Cape Town City (CTCFC) midfielder Teko Modise has announced his retirement from professional football.

Modise will play his last game on Saturday as he bids farewell to the game. His club thanked him "for everything he has given to the club and South African football".

He made 66 appearances for the national team and scored 10 goals since his debut in 2007.

"Modise is part of CTCFC and we will announce his new role in the near future... he will receive a fitting farewell in the form of a very special Testimonial Football Match," they said.