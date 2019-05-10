Nigeria: South-South APC Chairpersons 'Endorse Omo-Agege for Deputy Senate President'

The state chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-south region have endorsed Delta Central senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, for the position of the Deputy Senate President in the ninth assembly.

The chairmen made their decision known in a letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, and the National Leader of the party, Bola Tinubu.

ThisDay reported that the letter was jointly signed by Jones Erue (Delta), Jothan Lalabunafa (Bayelsa), John Ochala (Cross River) Ini Okopido (Akwa Ibom), Ojukaye Amachree (Rivers), and Anslem Ojezua (Edo).

The chairmen said their support for the senator was borne out of his loyalty to President Buhari and the federal government.

"That after a careful look at the political dynamics in our geo-political zone and the zoning formulae that your emergence has bestowed on us as a people. We have taken cognisance of the senators who will represent the South-South zone in the 9th Senate, both their antecedents, background and suitability for the position sought.

"With a sense of responsibility, we do hereby convey to you our agreement to endorse Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for the position of Deputy Senate President of the 9th Assembly.

"Our choice has been majorly influenced (but not limited) by his loyalty to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Your Excellency the President and Commander in Chief, his proven capacity to support the president in the Senate in executing your far-reaching programmes for the benefit of the Nigerian Citizens.

"Distinguished Senator Ovie Omo-Agege had in recent past made sacrifices in the course of his very robust defence of Executive Bills and positions.

"The South-South region, which we represent is not unmindful of her role in the emerging political dynamics of our dear country and the need for our great party to consolidate her presence thereto.

"In conclusion, your excellency we wish to thank you immensely for all the support and encouragement you have offered the South-South since the beginning of this administration," the letter was quoted by ThisDay.

Neither the party nor the presidency has reacted to the letter.

The APC had zoned the position of Senate President to the North East with the endorsement of Ahmed Lawan, but the party is yet to make its intention known for the Deputy and other principal positions.

Although Mr Omo-Agege has not officially made his intention public, he is reported to be eyeing the position.

Lawmakers who have declared the intention of vying for the position in the 9th Senate include Kabiru Gaya (Kano-APC), Oluremi Tinubu (Lagos-APC), Ajayi Boroffice (Ondo-APC) and Orji Kalu (Abia-APC).

It was reported that Francis Alimikhena (Edo-APC) is also interested in the position which many have clamoured to be zoned to the South-south.