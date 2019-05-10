Nigeria: NCC Begins Second SIM Registration Verification

Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) will soon begin the second phase of its audit of Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) registration data and processes across all mobile network Operator (MNO) platforms.

NCC stated yesterday that the audit would not prejudice the on-going "backend verification and scrubbing" of SIM registration data already submitted by MNOs.

The audit is specifically to monitor operators' adherence to the technical and other specifications for the subscriber registration as prescribed by NCC's Telephone Subscribers Registration Regulations of 2011 and the Technical Standards and Specifications issued by the commission in 2011.

It is also to provide further assurance on the integrity of the regulator's SIM registration database.

According to the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta, the NCC is very sensitive to the fact that the Subscriber Registration Database is a veritable tool for security and law enforcement agencies in the detection and apprehension of criminal elements involved in heinous crimes like kidnapping, financial crimes, armed robbery and other crimes which leverage on easy access to the national telecoms network.

"As such, we are determined to continue to ensure that all SIM cards are traceable to their real owners with the least effort."