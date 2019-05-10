Zimbabwe: Suspended Zinara Boss to Appear in Court

SUSPENDED Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) chief executive officer, Nancy Masiyiwa-Chamisa has been subpoenaed to testify against the parastatal's former board chairperson, Albert Mugabe who is facing allegations of criminal abuse of duty, newzimbabwe.com has learnt.

According to the summon letter written by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, Masiyiwa-Chamisa is expected to testify against Mugabe on 14 May.

Mugabe was hauled before the courts in March on allegations of advancing a loan of $300 000 to Masiyiwa-Chamisa without board approval.

As board chairperson, he allegedly misrepresented to a local bank that Zinara had agreed to offset the loan advanced to the then chief executive officer.

This comes at a time when corruption scandals rocking the parastatal have reached tipping point with a senior Ministry of Transport official recently telling Parliament that government was considering a management clear-out in a bid to stamp out corruption at the roads administrator.

Allegations are that on March 30, 2017, the Zinara human resources committee deliberated through a round robin resolution, the acquisition of a mortgage loan from CBZ in respect of Masiyiwa.

The six-member human resources committee unanimously resolved to recommend to the Zinara board, approval to secure a mortgage loan scheme not exceeding $300 000 with CBZ bank for the purpose of housing loan benefits as per their human resources policy manual.