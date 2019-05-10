Kenya: Up and Coming Young Painter Gifted Sh100k By Governor Sonko

The year appears to be going well for a young artist by the name Sheila Sheldon after receiving a Sh100,000 gift from Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

The young painter presented the governor with a portrait - which she painted herself - at his office in City Hall, Nairobi.

The portrait captures Mr Sonko in one of his popular possess where he looks cool and collected with a smile on his face.

Mr Sonko said he invited Sheila, who hails from Mombasa to come to Nairobi, to present him with his portrait.

"The principles of true art is not to portray, but to evoke. I was so pleased to meet Sheilah Sheldon, a 10-year-old from Mombasa County when she passed by the office to drop me this amazing portrait drawing of me," Sonko wrote on Facebook, where he also uploaded photos taken when he make the young artist.

"We need to support such artistry so they cannot only earn a living from their God-given talents, but also grow knowing that artistry like any other career pays. She also runs a foundation in support of art. I encouraged her to also focus on her studies at the moment for it will propel her even more in her future endeavours," Sonko added.

Sheila's artistic talent was first noticed by President Uhuru Kenyatta after she painted a portrait of him.

In April this year during the Easter holiday she travelled to Kampala having been invited by President Yoweri Museveni to present him with a portrait of the Ugandan Head of State and the First Lady.