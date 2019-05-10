Zimbabwe: Bosso Respond to Zifa

Bulawayo — THE issue related to suspended Highlanders executive committee members is being dealt with in accordance with the club's internal regulations and there was no need for ZIFA to be worried.

This was part of the response the Bulawayo giants gave to ZIFA after the association wrote a letter demanding to be appraised on developments that led to the suspension of vice chairman Morden Ngwenya and secretary Israel Moyo.

Ngwenya and Moyo were slapped with suspensions for rejecting the renewal of chief executive Nhlanhla Dube's contract, which had expired on April 30.

"We refer to your letter dated 7 May, 2018 and further to the telephone discussion between the writer and the ZIFA president on the same date.

"We write to advise that the issue of our suspended executive committee members is pending before our disciplinary tribunal in terms of our constitution," wrote Bosso chairman Kenneth Mhlope.

"It is, therefore, inappropriate for us to prematurely discuss it at this stage.

"Accordingly, I encourage you to be patient and allow due process to take its course, whose outcome shall be publicised.

"Indeed, you may want to know that everything concerning the suspended members is being dealt with strictly according to our internal regulations, in particular the constitution, a copy of which is in your possession.

"And, while we appreciate your concerns about the stability of our club, we assure you that there is no need to worry."

Bosso are, however, yet to set up a disciplinary tribunal, while the two accused, who were served with their letters of suspension early this week, are expected to respond to the allegations today.