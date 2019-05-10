South Africa: Battleground Gauteng - Strong Showing for ANC in JHB, Tshwane, but Party Well Below 60 Percent

As citizens await the outcome for battleground Gauteng, here is a look at the results trickling in from the across the hotly contested province.

As of 18:15, the ballots from 1 207 voting districts out of 2 771 had been counted in the province, reflecting the ANC in the lead with 52.04% of the vote, the DA in second with 25.75% and the EFF with 14.61%.

The province, which is home to two metros governed by coalitions - the City of Johannesburg and the City of Tshwane - is being closely watched as the results of Wednesday's polls are released.

It has been the arena of an intense battle between ANC, which has governed the province since democracy, and the DA, which is the majority partner in the Johannesburg and Tshwane coalitions.

The Freedom Front Plus, which has emerged as a surprise package as more results roll in, performed well in several voting districts in Gauteng.

At 18:18, the Electoral Commission of South Africa's (IEC) map showed FF Plus had garnered the majority of votes in voting districts in Merafong Municipality in the far west, as well as in Lesedi in the Sedibeng district in the far east.

Vote counting, however, had not been completed in the metros of Ekurhuleni, Tshwane and Johannesburg at that time.

The results coming in from the three metros showed that the ANC and the DA were securing most of the voting districts, according to the visual elections map on the IEC's website.

Ekurhuleni:

Detailed results as of 15:21 showed that the ANC was leading in the City of Ekurhuleni with 250 025 (56.95%) votes, with DA in second with 99 343 (22.63%) and the EFF in third with 54 093 (12.32%).

The municipality has a registered population of 1 631 056.

City of Johannesburg:

Detailed results as of 18:42 indicate that the ANC is in the lead with 272 909 (54.05%) votes, with the DA behind them with 126 613 (25.08%) and the EFF with 72 069 (14.27%) in third.

SA's economic hub had a registered voting population of over 2 million people.

Tshwane:

Detailed results for the City of Tshwane could not yet be obtained.

As of 18:36, Gauteng was yet to reach the 50% mark as only 1 249 out of 2 771 (45.07%) voting districts had been tallied.

The tallying continues.

