South Africa: KZN Taxi Rolls and Catches Fire - 16 Injured

Sixteen people were left injured when the taxi they were travelling in rolled over and caught fire shortly afterward.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, the incident took place just before the Peacevale offramp on the N3 westbound in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday afternoon.

"Reports from the scene indicate that the driver of a minibus taxi lost control resulting in a rollover and subsequently caught fire," Herbst said.

"A total of 16 patients sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

"All the injured were treated on scene and once stabilised were transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment."

In a separate incident, another 16 people sustained injuries following a collision between a car and a taxi on the R617 in Merrivale in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday morning.

"The taxi rolled and went down an embankment. When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly before 07:30, they found patients either sitting or standing at the scene," ER24 said in a statement.

"ER24, as well as various other medical services on the scene, transported the patients to hospital for further medical care.

"The circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to paramedics, but police were on the scene for further investigations."

More KZN taxi carnage

In March, 23 people were injured in a taxi crash on Hammarsdale Main Road in the Hammarsdale area, outside of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal.

Last month, an unidentified woman is in critical condition after she was run over twice by a minibus taxi on Todd Street in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal.

According to witnesses, the fully-laden taxi that was bound for Osindisweni overtook traffic onto the oncoming lane with the horn blaring.

The driver then reportedly ran into the woman, who was crossing the street.

In March, a minibus taxi ran into four learners in Dumisani Makhaye Drive in Durban - killing three and seriously injuring another - after having skipped a red light.

