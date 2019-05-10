South Africa: Gunmen Kill Three, Injure Two in Thokoza Hostel Attack

Three people were killed and two injured when they were gunned down in Thokoza on Thursday night.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele told News24 that the victims had been sitting around a fire at a hostel, around 20:00, when unknown attackers started shooting at them.

The victims were attempting to flee when they were shot.

Makhubele said the motive for the shooting was unknown.

It is also unknown how many attackers there were, but given the number of bullet shells found on the scene, there was "probably more than one", he said.

The two injured victims are being treated in hospital, Makhubele said.

Police are investigating.

