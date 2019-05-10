Uganda: Government Using Fake Charges to Frustrate Opposition Financially-Besigye

Mbarara — Former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate Col (Rtd) Dr Kizza Besigye has accused government of using police to create charges aimed at frustrating the Opposition members financially.

Dr Besigye was addressing journalists outside the courtroom at Mbarara High Court circuit where he appeared before Grade one Magistrate Sanyu Mukasa on Friday on charges of malicious damage, assault and inciting violence.

"We have several similar cases that we face in different parts of the country. They are all very clearly trumped-up charges; none of them has ever stood any test in court. It is a very clear case of political persecution. It has nothing to do with crime. It is just politics persecuting, harassing, inconveniencing and causing our finances to be badly affected by all these movements. That is the intention of all these cases but it is a struggle we have accepted to engage in and we shall never tire," Dr Besigye said.

Dr Besigye said despite the state's ill motives, they will remain committed and use the same charges to expose it to the whole world.

"We shall continue to expose them as is being done in court but we have never incited anybody, we have never caused any violence to anyone. It is the regime that is violent," Dr Besigye added.

In this case, Dr Besigye added that the state is parading sham witnesses who are instead exposing it and institutions they claim to represent.

"That is important to expose them and to expose their intension that is what is happening in court," he added.

In court, police witnesses said Dr Besigye and his co-accused incited violence by flashing the FDC's V-sign.

During cross-examination by the accused's lawyer, Mr Erias Lukwago, the Mbarara Central Police Station officer in charge of operations, ASP Swizin Tibesigwa said on November 14, 2017, Dr Besigye, FDC president Patrick Amuriat Oboi, Secretary for mobilization Ingrid Turinawe Kamateneti, Kawempe south MP Mubaraka Munyagwa, and Besigye's driver Kato Fred incited their followers to pelt stones by flashing the party's V-sign as they drove through Mbarara streets.

He said they incited their supporters to start pelting stones at officers who were on duty and other people, thus bringing business in the area to a standstill.

"Whenever Dr Besigye, Amuriat and Munyagwa and Ingrid flashed the V-sign, people would throw stones at us and business at Amahembe gente was paralysed for hours but when they sat back in their cars, people would stop throwing stones," ASP Tibesigwa told the fully packed court on Friday.

Another state witness, police constable Richard Kakuru also said: "What they (accused) were doing was to flash the V-sign which was inciting the people. Whenever they showed the sign, people would start shouting and throwing stones from different sides but I do not know if Besigye beat up any one."

He further said that he jumped into his car to save his life when the crowd started pelting stones.

"Dr Besigye wasn't forced into the police van. They (accused) were put into UP vehicle to save their lives. Their lives were in danger because many people were throwing stones from different sides," PC Kakuru added.

Prosecution alleges that Dr Besigye and his co-accused on November 14, 2017 at Amahembe gente, Muti cell Mbarara municipality, incited public to do an act of violence against the police officers by reason of their office or political opinion, conducted unlawful meeting without authority, assaulted police officers on duty, and wilfully and unlawfully damaged police motor vehicles.

Grade one magistrate Sanyu Mukasa adjourned the case to July 19, 2019 for further hearing.