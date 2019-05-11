South Africa: Formal Declaration - the Waiting Game Goes On

analysis

As the "urgent audit" of voting stations morphed into an "assurance process", when the IEC would finally declare the results of the elections was as clear as mud. It has until Wednesday, legally, but the investigation into alleged irregularities rumbles on.

Two hours and forty-five minutes after the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) was clear as mud on whether the planned declaration of the election results would go ahead on Saturday, a request to RSVP confirmed the announcement would indeed happen at 6pm. An audit, now called assurance process, was still underway into claims of double voting. All IEC Chairperson Glen Mashinini would say around 9pm was that the commissioners would "discharge our responsibility". But then at 11.45 came the IEC call "Media are hereby invited to the formal announcement of the 2019 national and provincial election results".

Against the backdrop of persistent allegations, complaints and claims of double voting, further amplified as the indelible ink on voters' thumbs...