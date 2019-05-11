Malawi: MCP Supporters Injured After Police Shot Teargas Canisters On Them

A Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporter identified as Kate Hussein is battling for her life at Dae Yang Luke Hospital, where she is admitted after riot police in Lilongwe apparently left a teargas cannister to explode in her clothes.

MCP deputy publicity secretary Ezekiel Ching'oma has confirmed the incident, saying victim was among a group of party supporters that stormed Malawi Revenue Authority offices (MRA) in Kanengo Lilongwe today afternoon to demand the release of party T-shirts .

The MCP supporters had moved from the MRA gate to a place about 300 metres away, but the police officers are said to have followed the supporters there and dispersed them using teargas.

Ching'oma said the victim was being referred to Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) following her critical condition.

MRA Corporate Affairs manager, Steve Kapoloma, said there is nothing new in seizing the imported good.

He said there are various factors which contribute to seizure such as under disclosure.