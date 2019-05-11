Ghana: Agric Minister Leads Delegation to 3rd China International Tea Expo

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto will lead a Ghana's delegation to the 3rd China International Tea Expo, one of the biggest Agricultural Expo organised by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of the People's Republic of China to showcase agricultural products to the global community.

The Expo begins from May 12- 18, 2019 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province of China.

Ghana has been invited as the guest country of honour for this year's event, and is the first and the only African country to be given such status since its inception.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Food and Agriculture copied the Ghanaian Times, Ghana's official delegation would be made up of entrepreneurs, businessmen together with varied key industrial players.

The China Tea Expo is expected to bring together over 2000 exhibitors from different countries in the production of tea coffee.

The theme for this year's expo is 'Promoting Shared Growth through the Development of the Tea Industry'.

Focusing on tea and coffee industries, the Expo according to the statement would provide platform to strengthen information and technology exchanges through exhibitions, seminars, dialogues and field visits.

"It also seeks to share successful experiences of promoting rural development, environmental protection and income growth of farmers through developing tea coffee industries and exploring effective pathways of industrial development," the statement said.

It said "The invitation provides Ghana, a unique opportunity to showcase and market its local products such as chocolate and other cocoa beverages in a vast domestic market of China."

Mr. Edward Boateng, Ghana's Ambassador to the People's Republic of China, said the offer comes to complement the Mission's relentless effort of promoting Ghana's economic diplomacy at all spheres of its engagement in China.

He has commended the host authorities for the gesture and the minister for supporting the Mission in promoting Ghana's agricultural products in both China and other Asian market.