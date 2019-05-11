Ghana: 'No Illegal Importation of Sophisticated Weapons Into Country'

Tema — An examination carried out by various security operatives at the Tema Port yesterday, following social media circulation about sophisticated weapons imported into the country, turned out to be a wild goose chase.

The examination, which started at about 9:50am and ended at about 1:20pm, indicated that the importer had all the "requisite permit and document needed to operate as an arm dealer".

Briefing journalists, the Head of Preventive at Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Tema, Mr Joseph Oppong Aboagye, said that was not the first time the importer had imported guns into the country.

He revealed that the consignments were made up of about 1,575 short guns, pump action with and without magazine and automatic pistol among others, adding that "all the relevant taxes have been paid on the goods".

Mr Aboagye said the importer was a licensed arms dealer doing legitimate business and whatever they import, the Ministry for Interior was aware.

Mr Aboagye said the consignments would be taken to the premises of the importer by the security operatives, and asked the public to disabuse their minds of any act of insecurity.