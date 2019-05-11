Ghana: Another Suspect Arrested in Connection With Murder of Head Teacher

Koforidua — The Police have arrested one more suspect in connection with the murder of the headteacher of Salvation Army Basic School, in Asiakwa in the Eastern Region.

The suspect, Ezekiel Boadu, 19, who was grabbed in Accra, would appear before court for the charges of conspiracy to murder and murder.

So far, four out of the six teenagers, who allegedly beat the headteacher, George Somuah Bosompem, to death, have been arrested.

All the suspects have been remanded into police custody by the Kibi District Magistrate Court, presided by Alice Efua Yirenkyi, to reappear on May 14, 2019.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ebenezer Tetteh confirmed the arrest of Boadu, saying the suspects Richard Anani,18, Emmanuel Mireku,18, Philip Okodie,18, and Paul Boadu, 19, were remanded into police custody to help the Eastern Regional Police Command to apprehend two others now on the run.

He said they were charged with conspiracy to commit murder and murder at the court's sitting on May 7, 2019.

Meanwhile on Wednesday May 8, 2019, the Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwaakye Daffour, commiserated with the family of the late Bosompem, who was assaulted to death by the young men.

The minister assured the community that police were working tirelessly to arrest the other culprits.

Mr Daffour urged the people to volunteer information that could assist the police arrest other fugitives in connection with the case.

The late Bosompem died at the St Joseph's Hospital in Koforidua, in the Eastern Region, where he was rushed to after being allegedly assaulted by six young men.

Following his death, the police arrested the four who appeared before the court on May 7, 2019.

The Salvation Army Basic School was closed following news confirming the death of the late Bosompem, and it is not clear when classes would resume as pupils were said to be traumatised, and teachers feared for their lives.