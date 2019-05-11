Ghana: MTN CEO, U.S. Ambassador to Attend Event

Mr Selorm Adadevoh, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, will join the list of high profile personalities that will grace the 44th MTN SWAG Awards Night at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), today.

Mr Adedevoh, who was appointed last year as the CEO of the leading communication company in Ghana, would also deliver a special message to guests and other high profile personalities at the event.

He is the third MTN CEO to grace the occasion for the historic event, as Mr Michael Ikpoki and Ebenezer Asante were once at the event.

MTN has been the lead sponsor of the prestigious event for the past 10 years.

Also in attendance would be Stephanie S. Sullivan, United States of America (USA) Ambassador to Ghana.

The awards gala would witness thriving sports personalities being honoured for their impact on Ghana's sports both on the local and international front.

Togbe Afede XIV, President of the National House of Chiefs, would be the Guest of Honour for the awards with over 800 guests expected to attend.

Veteran Ghanaian musician, Samini, is also billed to entertain guests with performances on the night.

The 44th SWAG Awards is supported by GOIL, Ghana Free Zones Board, Stanbic Bank, Data Bank, Special Ice Mineral Water, TT Brothers and Twellium Industry.