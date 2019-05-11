South Africa: Gauteng Looks Set to Go to the ANC - National Vote Almost Done

The ANC looks set to retain control of the Gauteng provincial government as counting of votes creeps closer to completion.
The governing party inched across the 50% mark early on Saturday morning and cleared the threshold to form a provincial executive.
A diminished DA will also return to the legislature in Loveday Street in Johannesburg, alongside a stronger EFF and Freedom Front Plus.
At 11:16 the provincial numbers were, with more than 99.78% of votes counted:
- ANC: 50.15%
- DA: 27.50%
- EFF: 14.67%
- FF Plus: 3.57%
The national votes are also on the verge of being completed. With 99.96% of all votes counted the biggest parties' support remains largely unchanged from earlier tallies.
- ANC: 57.50%
- DA: 20.78%
- EFF: 10.79%
- IFP: 3.37%
- FF Plus: 2.38%
The results are expected to be announced at 18:00 on Saturday.
News24