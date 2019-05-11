South Africa: Four Arrested On Drugs Charges in Free State

Tip-offs by fed up residents of the small town of Viljoenskroon led to three separate arrests of alleged drug dealers, Free State police said.

Spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said crystal methamphetamine, Mandrax and cannabis were among the drugs seized as police followed up on leads this week.

The leads came about during patrols in the suburb of Rammolotsi in the town situated between Kroonstad and Klerksdorp.

They seized small zip lock bags and plastic buckets of the substances as evidence, as well as cash.

A 27-year-old man and 30-year-old woman were arrested in connection with a find of Nyaope and cannabis; a 30 year old man specialising in Mandrax was arrested, as was a man specialising in crystal methamphetamine and the stimulant Methcathinone (CAT).

They will be charged with dealing in drugs and will appear in court soon. Thakeng passed on the praises of the Cluster Commander of Kroonstad, Brigadier Mapulane Mbeloane for the officers' work.

