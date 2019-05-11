South Africa: DA Gets Most of the Votes Cast Abroad

With vote counting at 99.82% complete, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has taken most of the votes cast outside of South Africa.

The party obtained 74.45% of votes cast abroad in South Africa's sixth National and Provincial Elections, administered by the Electoral Commission (IEC).

The African National Congress (ANC) took the second spot with 10.83% of the votes followed by the Freedom Front Plus (VF Plus) in third place with 4.57% of the vote.

The counting of oversees votes started on Wednesday night soon after polls in South Africa closed at 9pm.

On Thursday, IEC Chief Executive Officer Mosotho Moepya said there were a number of missions abroad whose votes had not been received by 9pm on Wednesday.

South Africans living abroad cast their vote on 27 April 2019 at 121 foreign missions.

According to data at 8:10 am, on Saturday voter turnout in the national elections stood at 65.97%.