Nigeria: BOA Lawyers League Quarterfinals Hold Tomorrow

It promises another day of exhilarating football action at the AstroTurf2000 pitch tomorrow when the last eight teams in the on-going Bankole Olumide Aluko Football Tournament (BOA) meet to decide which sides will play in the semifinals. It is the quarterfinals of the competition, which has thrown up some interesting ties featuring both the usual contenders and new forces.

The opening game of the quarterfinals, which starts by 3.30 p.m., will see Templars tackling former champions, Falana & Falana, with cup holders, Olisa Agbakoba Legal will meet Advocaat shortly after.

ALP/SPA Ajibade will take to the pitch against SOOB/NICCOM in the third game of the day, while the Lagos State Ministry of Justice (LSMJ) will meet either UUBO/ACAS Law or Banwo & Ighalo.

To qualify for the quarterfinals, Templars defeated Aelex 3-1 on aggregate after two legs, while Falana & Falana beat DOA Law/Greychapel 1-0.

Olisa Agbakoba Legal defeated Aluko & Oyebode 6-0 on aggregate, Advocaat were 2-1 winners in the game against Punuka, while LSMJ beat BA Law LLP/Probitas Partners 2-1 on aggregate.

According to the organisers, "Match time for each game is 20 minutes, including half time and change over time. The matches would start at 3.00 p.m. every Sunday, but teams must arrive 30 minutes before their game."

The Bankole Olumide Aluko Football Tournament (BOA), a.k.a The Lawyers' Football League is held in memory of the late notable lawyer, Mr. Bankole Olumide Aluko, a founding partner in the law firm of Aluko & Oyebode (A & O).

He passed on 18 years ago and ever since, his colleagues and associates have celebrated his life and times with the tournament.

Aluko & Oyebode, a law firm he partly founded instituted the tournament in his memory as a platform to promote team spirit and camaraderie amongst legal professionals in Nigeria.

Over the last 11 years, Astro Soccer Nigeria Ltd (ASNL), owners of AstroTurf 2000 football facilities, have hosted and managed the tournament, forming a partnership with Aluko & Oyebode to professionalise the planning, features and organisation that a notable tournament involving the top law firms in Nigeria deserves.