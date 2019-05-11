Nigeria: JAMB to Release 2019 UTME Results Today

Abuja — The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said that it would release the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results today.

The Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, who disclosed this to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, said the board would meet and consider the details available to be announced to the general public.

"We are releasing our results tomorrow; we are having a meeting today (yesterday) to consider what to put out," he said.

This year's UTME was held between April 11 and 18, with over 1.8 million registered candidates. Since then, the board was yet to release the results, saying it would first screen the entire candidates' results to weed out those involved in any form of malpractice during the examination.

Meanwhile, the registrar has paraded a staff of the board, who allegedly collected N25, 000 from an admission seeker last year, explaining that the suspect was reported to the JAMB management after he couldn't meet the demand.

Oloyede reiterated the board's determination to deal decisively with anyone, including its staff, found involved in any form of infraction, adding: "We are not hiding anything; we are ready to deal with anybody caught and they must face the wrath of the law."

Adamu Martin, a JAMB worker attached to the Information Technology Service, was said to have promised an unnamed candidate admission last year.

The suspect, Musa confessed to the crime, adding that he had refunded N10,000 to the admission seeker when the admission did not come through, adding: "The person came to me for admission and I told him that I knew people who would help. I collected N25,000 from him, but it did not work, so I now refunded N10,000.

"He was the one who reported to the registrar. The person I contacted to assist the admission seeker said they had already closed the admission. So, I had refund part of the money.

"I apologise and I want JAMB to temper justice with mercy. This is the first candidate I collected money from."