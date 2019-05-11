Nigeria: Kotex® Battles for Market Share in New Product Launch

Competition in the Nigerian sanitary pad market is getting stiffer as US-based Kotex®, flagship brand of Kimberly-Clark, recently launched in the space.

The firm officially entered market with range of sanitary pads and tampons brands all of which are targeted at females between ages 19 and 35.

The launch took place at Oriental Hotels in Lagos and was graced by the company's executives locally and abroad, women of class and top celebrities some of who shared their positive experience with the brand.

Speaking at the lunch, Kimberly-Clark's GBA Director for West Africa, Mr. Koushik Balaji, reiterated the company's commitment to ensuring a comfortable period experience for all women.

Balaji also outlined the stages that culminated in the product launch as he thanked the various state and federal agencies that supported the dream to make it a reality.

In her address, the firm's Head of Marketing, West Central Africa, Mrs. Kemi Saliu stated that Kotex® had succeeded in positioning itself as market leader in the segment in less than five years it entered Nigeria. She attributed the brand's success to high and consistent quality of product, support of trade partners and consumers' loyalty.

Continuing, she said: "We have come up with our new range of products to celebrate the spirit of women and to help women to manage their period safely and effectively.

Period is a natural part of being a woman and we have come up with innovations to ensure that women enjoy maximum comfort, confidence and unnoticeable period experience."

She added: "Our new range of pads and tampons exemplify Kotex® innovation in developing high-quality cotton-soft and fast-absorbent pads that allow period experience to be discreet and comfortable.

"With our products fully available in stores and outlets in Nigeria, we encourage everyone to tell a friend, an aunty, a mother or sister to try our products and convert them to becoming a Kotex® Woman".