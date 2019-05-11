Nigeria: EFCC Witness Contradicts Self in Fayose's Trial

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday suffered a set back in the on-going trial of immediate past governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, over alleged N6.9 billion fraud, as its prosecution witness contradicted self during proceeding.

The witness, Adewale Aladegbola Clement, a driver for a new generation bank in Ado-Ekiti was found to be giving oral evidence at variance to his written statement.

Contrary to his written statement, the witness said he operated two bullion vans, but they were all down on the very day the charge sheet alleged a bullion van carried a huge amount of money to Fayose's residence.

The prosecuting counsel, Rotimi Jacobs had to plead with the trial judge, Justice Mojisola Olatoregun to adjourn further hearing to enable the prosecution regularise its position. Olatoregun reluctantly conceded adjournment, to the displeasure of the defence who had vehemently opposed prosecution's application for adjournment on grounds of the hostile attitude of the prosecution witness.

Earlier, another witness from the Central Bank of Nigeria, Aliyu Mohammed Mukadas, a senior manager and ex-head payment section told the court that on 15 June, 2014 a sum of N200 million was paid into the account of Silva Macmera through a Diamond Bank account managed by the CBN. He said the money was co-authorised by the National Security

Adviser (NSA), Sabo Dasuki and a director in the NSA, S. A. Salisu, who were signatories to the NSA account.

According to the witness, on June 15, 2014 another N2 billion was paid into the Macmera's account, showing a computer print-out which he said was an impress account managed by the Secretary to the government and the NSA. He testified that the payment was also authorised by Dasuki before it was effected.

Fayose was arraigned by the EFCC in October 22, 2018 alongside Spotless Investment Ltd on 11 counts. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and the court had granted him bail in the sum of N50 million with one surety in like sum.

According to the charge, on June 17, 2014, Fayose and Agbele were said to have taken possession of the sum of N1.2 billion, for purposes of funding his campaign. Further hearing has been fixed for May 14.