Nigeria: Ooni Lauds Kanu Heart Foundation

His Royal Majesty, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has hailed former Nigeria international Kanu Nwankwo for his Heart Foundation, saying he had touched the heart of God.

While receiving the two-time Africa Footballer of the Year Award winner in his palace in Ile Ife in Osun State at the weekend, the Royal father observed that Kanu through his Foundation had extended love to a lot of poor people who otherwise would have died with their heart ailments.

Explaining that God is love and anyone who was able to show genuine love to humanity has touched God's heart.

In accepting his appointment as the Patron of the Kanu Heart Foundation, Oba Ogunwusi said that he had followed with keen interest the lifestyle of the former Arsenal play maker during his playing days and after retirement and what baffled him most was his ability to give back to the less privileged through his foundation, adding "that is the purpose of God bestowing wealth to people in order to help the poor"

The Oba further relived some of the magical goals of the Super Eagle goalador that the Kanu Heart Foundation had become a global brand that needed to be encouraged to do more.

In his response, the founder/president - Kanu Heart Foundation Pastor Onyebuchi Abia said he was dumfounded with the humility and show of love exhibited by the Oba in welcoming him and his entourage to his palace and observed that he would always remain grateful.

Kanu further remarked that what motivated his coming and choice as patron was the Oba's open mindedness and spirit of oneness to which His Royal Majesty has been known.

Earlier in his speech, the coordinator of the foundation has stated that the foundation has carried out 562 open heart surgery since inception in the year 2000.