Nigeria: First Phase Prudent Energy Handball Premier League Begins On Monday

The first phase of the 2019 Prudent Energy Handball Premier League will hold at the Indoor Hall of the National Stadium, Abuja between Monday May 13 and 25.

According to the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HBN), prize monies for the league include N1 million for the winners, N750,000 for runners-up and N500,000 for second runners-up in both the male and female categories respectively.

The sum of N250,000 will be given as subsidy to the participating teams in the league, while players, coaches and referees would also be kitted by the sponsor.

Teams taking part in the male's category are Bornu Spider of Maiduguri, COAS Shooters (Nigeria Army), D. Defenders (Civil Defence), Kada Stars of Kaduna, Kano Pillars of Kano, Niger United of Minna, Owena Kings of Akure, Plateau Vipers of Jos, Prison Key Boys (Nigeria Prisons), Rima Strikers of Sokoto, Safety Shooters (F. R. S. C), and Seasiders of Lagos.

While Abia Valliants of Umuahia, Defender Babes (Civil Defence), Desert Queens of Kaduna, Edo Dynamos of Benin, IMO Grasshoppers of Owerri, Kada Queens of Kaduna, Owena Queens of Akure, Plateau Peacocks of Jos, Safety Babes (FRSC) and Seasiders Babes of Lagos will compete in the female class.

President of the HFN, Samuel Ocheho is optimistic of a 13-day hitch-free championship, while assuring that all logistics to ensure memorable event have been put in place.

"We have got everything in place for the commencement of the league as we have the backing of our sponsor.

"The local organising committee is ready for the arrival of the teams on Sunday (tomorrow). And I believe that the league this season will be better and even more prestigious than the previous years," he said.

Ocheho hailed the sponsor for associating with HFN in reviving the league that have been in comatose for years, adding that as part of the new innovations to championship, that Prudent Energy would take care of the insurance cover of every player during the championship, aside from the prize monies.