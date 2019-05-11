Nigeria: Eagles to Regroup in Asaba June 2 for 2019 AFCON

- Team Not Playing Against Atlas Lions, Says NFF

The Super Eagles will set up a camp in Asaba, Delta State on Saturday, June 2, to commence their preparations for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations holding in Egypt.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire, said yesterday that the team would play a friendly with the Warriors of Zimbabwe on June 8 and fly to Egypt the following day.

"They will set up a final training camp in Ismailia and then play a friendly against Africa's number one -ranked team, Senegal in Ismailia on 16th June. On 17th June, they will depart Ismailia for Alexandria - venue of their AFCON Group B matches," he stated.

The NFF has denied that the Super Eagles will play a friendly game with the Atlas Lions of Morocco in France as part of preparations for the AFCON.

"We finalized our program leading up to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations long before now and have publicized same, and a match with the Atlas Lions of Morocco is not on the cards."

Nigeria will trade tackles with Burundi on 22nd June, confront Guinea on 26th June and tackle Madagascar on 30th June, all in Alexandria.

Meanwhile, African champions, Super Falcons of Nigeria intend to take all their opportunities when they clash with the senior women team of Niger Republic in Abidjan today in order to seal a place in the WAFU Women's Cup Tournament.

Niger are the standout whipping team of Group B after a 10-0 bashing in the hands of Mali on Thursday evening, just after the Falcons thrashed Burkina Faso's girls 5-1 at the same Parc des Sports in Treichville.

Today's clash should be even easier for the nine -time African champions, but they are determined not to take anything for granted as football has continued to prove to be unpredictable.

"We want not just to win, but to win well so that we quickly seal a place in the quarter finals," said Captain Evelyn Nwabuoku.