Nigeria: A Toast to Rock Solid Nollywood Celebrity Marriages

The news of how controversial actress, Tonto Dike, described her estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill, as a "40 seconds" man has continued to trend. In fact, it is the most trending celebrity news at the moment and as an industry enthusiast observed, it would most likely be recorded as the best most trending celebrity news of the year.

Although not a few people have berated the sultry actress for using her former husband's alleged sexual deficiency to publicly shame him, they wonder why there are so many cases of divorce and separation involving entertainers.

Though not peculiar to the entertainment industry, another enthusiast observed that the manner at which these celebrities take to the social media to either dissolve their marriage or announce their separation has made it appear as if it is only prevalent in the entertainment industry.

But they acknowledged that even in the midst of all the scandals, there are celebrity marriages that are still waxing stronger and that have something of a good example of what a good celebrity relationship should be like.

From a long list, Celebrity salutes these couples that have continued to be stronger together.

Bob Manuel And Cassandra Udokwu

Actor and politician, Bob Manuel Udokwu, and his adorable wife, Cassandra, have been married for over two decades, and they are still counting. Being a top player in the entertainment industry, where practitioners are often vulnerable to distraction, observers consider the tall, handsome, dashing and well-built actor as one who can be considered very lucky in his marital life.

Anytime Bob has an opportunity to speak about his wife and mother of his children, he lavishes her with thanks for the stability and success of the union. Bob would always explain that one of the reasons they have walked this far together is their commitment right from the very beginning to make their marriage work.

"My wife is not only a homemaker, but she also is a friend, lover, wife, mother, partner, adviser, confidant and many more positive attributes rolled into one. We dialogue and show mutual respect to each other and for us, it is till death," he said.

Bob stressed that they have never contemplated and would never contemplate separation or divorce.

Olu And Joke Jacobs

They recently celebrated 34 years together as husband and wife. For this couple, both of who are iconic actor/actress, divorce or separation has never been an option. Indeed, if an award for the long-standing celebrity and Nollywood couple is to be given, then it should rightly go to Oludotun and Ajoke Jacobs.

Uncle Olu and Auntie Joke, as younger colleagues call them, have been married for over three decades and they are still counting.

Interestingly, they are both active players in the industry and very busy at that and have both featured in many Nigerian movies, participated in several projects and won both local and international awards, including the national honours of Member of the Federal Republic (MFR).

In spite of the temptation that comes with the terrain, Olu and Joke Jacobs have continued to wax stronger together. To prove that for them, it was for better for worse, and like an observer quipped, "the older, the sweeter."

The couple, in 2011, called out friends, colleagues and family members to a quiet, but unique wedding anniversary ceremony, where they renewed their marital vows, saying the event was to remind themselves that theirs was a total commitment to each other for the rest of their lives.

Since then, nothing has changed between Uncle Olu and Auntie Joke, whose marriage is blessed with children, as they have continued to wax stronger as they age gracefully.

Omotola Jalade And Captain Matthew Ekeinde

Accomplished actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, and her husband, Captain Matthew Ekeinde, have been married for over two decades. In fact, their success story as a couple has been an inspiration to many.

A multiple award-winning actress, Member of the Federal Republic (MFR) and a philanthropist, Omo T, as she is affectionately called by her fans, has consistently maintained that for her and the father of her children, divorce would never be an option.

The actress of vast credit has also consistently maintained that her marriage to her husband has worked and would continue to work, because for her, Matthew, who she affectionately calls "Honey Boy," is and would always remain the head of the home and she the assistant.

"I don't believe in gender equality; I don't believe that God made man and woman to be equal in any way. I believe that in any organised institution, there is always a head and an assistant. It doesn't mean that one should take another for granted or disrespect the other.

"I believe that the husband is the head of the home and the wife an assistant," the Time magazine's 100 personality said.

Omo T urged couples to try and be so close to each other and not allow a third party in their marriage.

Norbert And Gloria Young

The method actor, Norbert Young, and his better half, Gloria, nee Anozie, have been married for over a decade now and have continued to live happily as husband and wife and as parents to their beautiful children.

Not a few people thought they were going to be married for this long, but they have shown that it takes only two to tango and that the survival of any marriage is not in the hands of book makers, but those who took the decision to become husband and wife.

Omoni And Nnamdi Oboli

Award-winning Delta State-born actress, producer and director, Omoni, and the amiable Nnamdi Oboli have been married for close to two decades and waxing stronger together in their union.

Nnamdi and Omoni, who are blessed with children, met in 1996, but started dating four years later when she was in final year at the University of Benin. She recalled that Nnamdi proposed two weeks into the relationship and the rest, as they say, is history.

Today, they are 'the best of friends' and even Omoni declared that she could never have found someone more suited to her than Nnamdi. By far one of the busiest actress and off stage personality working on the turf, Omoni, who has won local and international awards for her efforts as an actress and producer, attributed the success of her marriage to the grace of God, effective communication between her and Nnamdi and knowing her husbands likes and dislikes.

"Put God first and also communicate with each other, so that things don't get out of hand because of things unsaid," she added.

Others on the long list include Ejike and Ogechi Asiegbu; Zack and Ngozi Orji; Victor and Rosaline Osuagwu; Richard and Jumobi Damijo; Paul and Chibuzo Obazele; Ramsey Noah and Emilia; Francis Duru and wife; Tony and Patsy Umez; Alex Usifo-Umaigbo and wife; Desmond Elliot and wife; Emeka and Stella Enyiocha; Kanayo Kanayo and wife; etc.