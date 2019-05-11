Kenya: Pangani Residents Get Sh600K for Rent to Pave Way Construction of Affordable Houses

Nairobi — Residents of Pangani Estate have each been issued with a cheque of Sh600,000 which will cater for their rent as they await the construction of new affordable houses at the estate.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko who issued the cheques said the County tenants will be given priority once the units are complete, where they will be allocated a new house at a price of Sh3 million to be repaid with a 30-year period.

"I am committed to make the lives of Nairobi residents better, this deal is only for our old tenants others will have to pay 10 per cent and the balance within 90 days," said Sonko.

Sonko said his administration is aiming at constructing 200,000 affordable houses in Nairobi City County in line with President Uhuru Kenyatta's housing agenda, which targets to build 500,000 new houses across Kenya by 2022.

Phase one of the project will kick off in Pangani estate where 1,500 affordable housing units will be constructed in the next 10 months.

The tenants will use the money to pay rent in their temporary residence before completion of the construction of the houses.

Ngara Ward MCA Chege Mwaura said he was pleased by how the Governor addressed the concerns of the people before the commencement of the project.

"This is a golden opportunity for all of us to own affordable houses in Nairobi," he said.

Hellen Wanjiru Kiarie has stayed in Pangani estate since 1968.

"Am very attached to this Pangani because this is where I have grown. Am pleased that soon I will own a house," she said.

Another Eileen Kangendo has stayed in Pangani estate for over 30 years.

"I want to thank the Governor for giving us this money which to be able to pay our rent while they do the development and as he has promised us, that within the first year we will be living in our houses," she said.

Maumau freedom fighter Gitu wa Kahengeri who is also among the tenants lined up to benefit from the housing project.

"I have been a tenant at the county houses since 1970 and some of us who are Maumau veterans are happy now that we will be able to own houses in Nairobi," he said.