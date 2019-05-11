Nigeria: Iya Aliyu Becomes NACCIMA's 20th National President

On the 16th of May 2019, Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu will be inaugurated as the 20th National President of the Nigerian Chambers of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) at an investiture and inauguration ceremony during the body's 59th AGM in Kaduna state. She will be the second female president of the national body, taking over from the first female president, Iyalode Alaba Lawson.

Managing Director of Sarat Group of Companies, she is a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Nigeria with a Bachelor's degree in Education. A seasoned professional, leader, teacher, trainer, farmer and general merchant whose watchword is exemplified by hard work and excellence, Aliyu has served NACCIMA in various capacities for over two decades. She's the immediate past chairperson of the coalition of the Northern State chambers of commerce, first and second deputy president NACCIMA, National Vice President NACCIMA, President Kaduna chambers, first and second Deputy President Kaduna chambers and treasurer, NACCIMA.

Aliyu's wealth of leadership and management spanned four decades in private and public sector where she served in various capacities including Chairperson of Job Creation and Sustainable Livelihood UNDP Assisted programme, Commerce Vice President Nigeria American Chamber of Commerce Kaduna Chapter, Vice Chairman Agricultural Trade Group of Kaduna Chambers, Member UNDP Stakeholders Board on job Creation & Sustainable Livelihood, Kaduna, Member Coordinating unit of poverty eradication Programme in Kaduna, Member Nigerian Shippers Council, Member FEAP stakeholders Board and treasurer Nigeria Niger Chamber of Commerce amongst several others. Aliyu was a lecturer at Kaduna Polytechnic and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Aliyu has attended several leadership fora, conferences and seminars both national and international including World Conference on Women Heads of Entrepreneurs in Brussels, Conference of Women Heads of Organisations in Washington DC, Seminar for African Chambers of Commerce in Beijing China, Organisation of Islamic Conference, Jakarta, Northern Economic Summit, National Workshop & Promotion on Agricultural Machinery and Post-Harvest Technology and Leadership Forum in Ota amongst several others.

Aliyu's passion in the development of women is seen in her commitment and involvement with different women groups. She was President of Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) Yola chapter, President of POWA, Kaduna chapter, President Public Officers Wives Association Yola, Vice President Retired Armed Forces and Police Officers Association, Treasurer Forum for African Women Educationists and Life Member, Planned Parenthood Federation of Nigeria amongst other associations.

Awards and honours in recognition of Aliyu's achievement, dedication and service to humanity, peace and unity include the "Paragon of Excellence and Impetus for Greater Services to our Fatherland" by Abubakar Tafawa Foundation and "Ambassador for Peace" by Inter Religious and Interactional Federation for World Peace.

Born on 24 September 1948 in Lagos, schooled in Kaduna and Zaira, originating from Borno and married to Aliyu from Niger state, she lives in Kaduna with her husband, Senator Nuhu Labbo Aliyu, a retired Deputy Inspector-General of police.