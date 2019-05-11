Nigeria: JAMB Bans 100 Centres Over Malpractices

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has banned 100 of the 687 Computer Based Test (CBT) centres over allegation of malpractices and violation of extant regulations.

And barring unforeseen circumstances, the body may start releasing results of the recently-held Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) from tomorrow (Friday).

The board's spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, who spoke with The Guardian yesterday, said JAMB would start announcing the results before weekend.

"In the course of our biometric examination, over 100 centres are discovered to be involved in acts not in tandem with JAMB rules and have been banned from participating in examinations," he said.

He said only perpetrators of examination malpractices would be punished.