South Africa: Life Imprisonment for Raping His Daughter

press release

Ulundi Regional Court convicted and sentenced a 41-year-old father to life imprisonment for raping his 13-year-old daughter. The accused was sentenced on Thursday, 9 May 2019 after the magistrate heard how he repeatedly raped the victim over a period.

As from 2016, the victim was repeatedly raped by her biological father at Emadanyini area at Eshowe. It is alleged that the accused will send his daughter to a shop to buy something when it was dark. He will then follow the victim and met her on her way back. The accused will then rape her and threatened to kill her should she report to anyone. This happened over a period using the same modus operandi at all times. During September 2017, the victim opened up and break the silence. She reported the matter to her teacher at school and a case of rape was opened at Eshowe police station for further investigation. The docket was transferred to Eshowe Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit who immediately arrested the accused. The accused was taken to court and his bail was successfully opposed. He has been in custody until he was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.