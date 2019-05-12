South Africa: Business Burglary At Ntabankulu

press release

The Mount Ayliff Cluster Commander Brig Mthuthuzeli Mtukushe together with his management applauded the excellent and extraordinary work done by the Community Policing Forum (CPF) members for arresting two suspects in the area at Mzalalweni Location, Mvenyane A/A in Ntabankulu. The professional manner in which the community dealt with the arrest and not taking law into their hands is highly commendable.

On Thursday, 09 May 2019 at about 18:25, the two suspects forcefully kicked the door open at a certain shop in the area. They stole groceries and an undisclosed amount of cash. The CPF members together with the community members conducted a door to door search in the households and they found the stolen groceries and cash at the home of suspect.

They kept the suspect without hurting him and contacted the police. The suspect mentioned another suspect who was his accomplice in the commission of crime. Police arrested both 28 and 29-year-old male suspects. They will appear before court on Monday, 13 May 2019 facing a business burglary charge.