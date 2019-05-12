South Africa: Government Communications On Final Results of 2019 National and Provincial Elections

press release

Work to build a better tomorrow starts now

The official declaration by the IEC of the final results of the 2019 national and provincial elections paves the way for the sixth democratic administration to begin its work.

We congratulate the IEC for a job well done, and for their handling of disputes and various issues that arose. We are satisfied that the IEC addressed these issues and that they are in no way detracted from the success and credibility of the elections.

The elections were hard fought but were contested in a spirit of remarkable political maturity and tolerance. Government congratulates all political parties and wishes them well in their upcoming term of public office.

The elections have served to renew and strengthen our democracy. We are inspired by the spirit of unity and comradeship which prevailed during the elections. Citizens who stood in line to vote did so not as members of political parties but as proud South Africans.

Government wishes to commend all South Africans for the part they have played in making our elections a resounding success. These elections have undoubtedly added to our legacy of regular and peaceful elections. The voices of the millions of people who came out to vote are a clear indication that our democracy continues to flourish. Yet there remains room for a greater number of citizens to make their voices heard.

Acting GCIS Director General Phumla Williams said, "Your vote is your power and we must work even harder as a nation to ensure that all who are eligible to vote do so."

This great moment of renewal builds on our achievements over the last 25 years. While we have made significant progress in improving the lives of South Africans, more still needs to be done to ensure that all in our nation enjoy the benefits of freedom.

As we begin to look forward in the spirit of renewal we call on all South Africans to work together, irrespective of their political affiliation. Our role as active citizens does not end with voting; together we can ensure that our newly elected public representatives deliver on their promises of moving South Africa forward.

We are confident that every political party and their office bearers will continue to work to collectively move the country forward, the big winner of the elections is our nation. Inspired by our Constitution we must reach for even greater heights and work towards a better tomorrow.

Over the next few weeks we will begin to prepare for the inauguration of the President and for the next term of government. South Africa will inaugurate its 6th democratically elected President on 25 May 2019 and the inauguration coincides with Africa Day.

Acting GCIS Director General Phumla Williams said, "We call on all South Africans to support and assist government so that we can find sustainable ways to overcome the triple threat of poverty, inequality and unemployment."

Issued by: Government Communications