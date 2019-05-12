Kenya: DP Ruto Says Constitutional Changes Should Benefit Kenyans, Not Politicians

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto now says any constitutional changes made should be geared towards benefiting Kenyans and not to favour politicians to get power and positions in government.

Speaking in Lokichar Turkana South on Saturday, Deputy President William Ruto said the only changes Kenyans want to see is on development and their welfare.

"The only change Kenyans want is change to do with water, education for their children, health, and infrastructure and not changes in the political fortunes of politicians. We can't always be talking about politics and politicians it's time we put the interests of Kenyans first," said Ruto.

Ruto spoke a day after NASA leader Raila Odinga asked Kenyans to be ready for major political changes after the Building Bridges Initiatives report later this year.

Ruto accused Odinga and those pushing for constitutional changes of pushing personal selfish agenda.

He said competition for positions and power ended during the last General Election, saying it was now time for leaders to focus on development.

Turkana Governor Josephat Nanok also echoed Ruto's sentiments, saying those calling for constitutional changes should come out clear over the issue adding that they will not allow anyone to interfere with the devolved unit of governance.

"We will not accept any constitutional changes that will interfere with the Counties, we will object any move to merge Counties because devolution has transformed many lives," said Nanok.