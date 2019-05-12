Kenya: Police Kill Three Robbers in Nyeri Shootout, Recover Two Firearms

Police have shot and killed three suspected gangsters in Karatina Town, Nyeri County following a botched robbery.

Two firearms and four rounds of ammunition were recovered from the robbers who were trying to break into an entertainment joint on Sunday morning.

The robbers engaged police in a cat and mouse chase for more than five hours before they were gunned down.

"We have recovered an AK-47 rifle and a homemade pistol capable of firing. Three of the robbers were shot dead but others managed to escape," Karatina Sub-County Police Commander James Barasa said.

Officers were forced to use tear gas to flush the suspects out of a house where they were holed up and from where they opened fire on the police.

GANG OF 10

The men are said to have been in a gang of ten when they stormed the entertainment joint and tried breaking into the cash office.

A staffer who was in the premises raised the alarm and police on patrol responded, promoting the robbers to flee through neighbouring houses.

Three hid inside the attic of one of the houses, using it as a vantage point to fire at the officers.

Unsure whether there were residents in the building that also houses businesses, police were forced to use tear gas to flush out the gunmen.

After a five hour stand-off, three suspects were killed in the fire exchange.

Police are now in pursuit of the suspects who fled.

"This is just the beginning. We are going to hunt down all of them and bring them to book," Mr Barasa said.