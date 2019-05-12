Zimbabwe: Mass Arrests At Zinara Over Corruption, CEO Resigns

SOME 19 employees at the Zimbabwe National Roads Authority (Zinara) on charges of fraud, while acting chief executive officer Mathlene Mujokoro and audit manager Shadreck Matengabadza have been forced to resign.

With more arrests expected, those set to appear in court are being charged with misappropriating US$210 000.

Zinara public relations officer Augustine Moyo confirmed the arrests and resignations.

"It has been established that bulk licensing is being abused to defraud Zinara. Several vehicles with Zimbabwean registration plates were carded by the Central Vehicle Registry and Zinara was requested to card and red flag them.

"So far, 19 people have been arrested in fraud cases of this nature and investigations are underway on the licensing of vehicles with arrears and penalties," said Moyo.

Mujokoro who doubled up as Zinara corporate affairs director was thrust into the hot seat last year following the suspension of then chief executive officer Nancy Masiyiwa-Chamisa amid claims she had been targeted by then Transport Minister Joram Gumbo for trying to "blow the lid on corruption."

In her letter resignation letter to board chairperson Michael Madanha, gave notice she was leaving the troubled parastatal.

"I write to advise that I will not be able to complete my second tenure of contract of employment, which is supposed to run up to 17 September 2021, and would want to give notice of my resignation up to 31 July 2019.

"This effectively means that my contract of employment with Zinara will terminate on 31 July 2019. The decision has been necessitated by personal engagements that I would want to pursue," said Mujokoro.

Last week Transport Minister Biggie Matiza told Parliament that government was planning a management clear-out at Zinara to rid it of corruption.

Matiza was giving oral evidence before Parliament's Public Accounts Committee regarding an audit report prepared by Auditor-General Mildred Chiri and reported that he had unearthed historical corruption at Zinara.