Zimbabwe: Man Killed After Visiting Wife At Boyfriend's House

A Chivhu man, was recently killed by his wife's lover, after he followed her to a boyfriend's house begging her to return to their matrimonial home.

Acting Mashonaland East police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Misheck Denhere confirmed the recent death of Robert Sibanda.

According to Denhere, Sibanda went to Sundirai Simango's house in Chivhu's Highview surbub, where he broke a window before gaining entry. He then asked his wife, Svodai Manjengwa who was now cohabitating with Simango, to return to the couple's matrimonial home.

Sibanda also allegedly went on to insult Simango, who in a fit of rage retaliated by picking an iron bar, which he used to assault the now deceased several times until he was unconscious.

Manjengwa fled the scene and has not been located since, while her lover Simango, reported the incident to the police leading to his arrest. Sibanda was rushed to Chivhu hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Simango has since appeared in court facing murder charges and has been remanded in custody.