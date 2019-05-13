Nigeria's Giant Music Company Signs Liberia's Mega-Gospel Star, Kanvee Adams

Lagos — A giant Nigerian musical company, DAAR Music Global Limited, has signed Liberia's Gospel musical superstar Ambassador Kanvee Adams on a mega five-year deal.

A release from Lagos says the Nigerian communication & musical company, as a first step, has set the deal into an immediate motion that will showcase the Liberian Gospel superstar to the rest of Africa, beginning in West Africa's entertainment capital of Lagos and the Federal Capital of Abuja respectively for a start.

Dubbed 'THE UNVEILING OF KANVEE ADAMS AND DAAR MUSIC GLOBAL', the partnership between DAAR Music Global and Kennis Music will officially launch Kanvee's recently released two-tracked album, the release continues.

Produced by Nigeria's ace music producer MasterKraft and videos directed by Paul Gambit, the album's track list includes 'MAMA RELOADED' (a flavorized and remixed version of her ever-popular MAMA song) and 'DAILY PRAYER'.

According to the release, the Lagos event comes alive on Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Ikeja, and will be graced by over 30 print and electronic media houses, including Africa Independent Television (AIT) and Nigeria's most-popular blog, the Linda Ikeji Blog.

Then on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, Abuja will experience its share of the multiple awards-winning Liberian musical superstar's inspirational performances.

DAAR Music Global is a subsidiary of the DAAR Communications, a media conglomerate which pioneered the Africa Independent Television (AIT), Africa's first satellite television, and Ray FM's located in Abuja, Lagos and across Nigeria.

The founder and Chairman Emeritus of DAAR Communications is High Chief Raymond A. A. Dokpesi, an influential Nigerian businessman highly regarded as the country's media guru. His company is listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Popularly known as Kanvee, Ambassador Kanvee Adams' musical prowess has elevated her to trans-continental heights through her inspirational Gospel songs.

Since she came to the limelight in the early 2000's with her debut song 'BE LIKE JOE', the Liberian Gospel superstar has gone on to produce other smash hit Gospel songs that has won her several national and international awards.

Such songs such as MAMA, CARRY MY LOAD, GRATEFUL, FINAL SAY, THANK GOD I MADE IT, FINALLY PRAISE, HEART DESIRE, among others, have had immediate impact upon being released. The latest is her motivational patriotic song, LIBERIA IS ON THE RIZING', done following Liberia's first historic landmark democratic transition in over seven decades in 2018.

Earlier, in 2014, she was conferred the KORA Awards Goodwill Ambassador to her native Liberia.

Kanvee is Liberia's highest national award-winning Gospel artiste, having swept 'Artist of The Year', 'Best Gospel Artist of the Year', 'Best Inspectional Artist of the Year' and 'Best Selling-Album of the Year' multiple times from the Liberia Association of Gospel Musical Artists (LAGMA) and the Musician Union of Liberia.

Since 2002, she has produced over 18 gospel albums, the release concludes.