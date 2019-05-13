Congo-Kinshasa: British Record Firm to Help Fly Back Mose Fan Fan's Remains

A London-based record label is playing a key role in the funeral arrangements of top Congolese guitarist and composer Mose Se Sengo Fan Fan, who died in Nairobi last week.

Stern Music Records has taken a central role in the plans to give the "Papa Lolo" hit song composer, who collapsed and died a few days after arriving in Kenya on a recording mission, a proper send-off.

Speaking to Nation from London Friday, Mose Fan Fan's close associate and fellow musician Fiston Lusambo said he will arrive in Nairobi this morning with the fallen musician's widow and younger sister to take part in the arrangements.

"We secured visas and air tickets through Stern Music Records, the company that Mose had been working with for a long time now," he said. His widow, Angelique Bliungwa Nsanga, lives in London while his younger sister, Massaka Ma Nzunga Gabrielle, lives in France.

Following consultations with family members and Mose's colleagues in Europe, Mr Robert Urbanus of Stern Music agreed to help fly back to London the remains of the hit maker, who was a British citizen.

Mose Fan Fan was also well-known for another blockbuster hit, "Dje Melasi", that he composed when he was a member of Franco Luambo Luanzo Makiadi's TPOK Jazz from 1968 until 1973.

"'We would like celebrate the life of Mose who had been a long-time musical partner with us ever since he settled in England in the early 1980s," the recording company said in a statement.